Group wants late Briggs remains burried in 4 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of legal professionals and beneficiaries of the benevolence of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs has called on the family of the deceased elder statesman to bury him in four weeks.

T h e g r o u p m a d e t h e call when its members paid a condolence and solidarity visit to his bereaved widow, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs and the O. B. Lulu-Briggs family at their Port Harcourt residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the group, Mr. Jonas Iniayemana said the visit was to extend its hands of solidarity to the family, honour and celebrate the memory of their benefactor.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He described the deceased as a philanthropist, nationalist and a patriot whose characteristics were worth emulating by the younger generation.

“As children of Opuda, who through the O. B. Lulu-Briggs F o u n d a t i o n received his unquantifiable milk of human kindness and the generosity of his spirit in greatly assisting us and so many others towards the attainment of our career aspirations despite not even knowing most of us, we are deeply saddened and find most worrisome and unacceptable the undue delay in laying the mortal remains of our father to rest in mother earth.”

“It beggars belief that anybody can contrive to deprive rest to a man, who dried the tears, wiped the sweats and afforded rest to countless persons,” he said.

He appealed to the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Family and O r u w a r i Briggs House t o w i t h i n four weeks bury the deceased.

Rachael L u l u – B r i g g s , daughter of the deceased, thanked the group for its visit to the family and expressed joy at the personal successes of its members.

She called on them to be relentless in making positive changes in the society, which she said would continue to speak positively of their benefactor’s legacy and benevolence toward them.

Niger Delta Trust reports that the widow of the deceased Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs recently appealed to the family to start the process of interment of the octogenarian.

Lulu-Briggs, a philanthropist and founder of Monu Bolo Oil Prospecting Company died on December, 27, 2018 in Accra, Ghana and his remains are yet to be brought back home.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App