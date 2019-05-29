Group wants House of Reps’ report on $2m arms probe released

ADVERTISEMENT

Some group of concerned Nigerians have demanded for an holistic probe into the activities of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement from 2007 to 2015.

They also want all those found culpable brought to book.

The convener of the group, Princess Ajibola at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday said as a civil society organisation that demands accountability from government to the governed, the group is unhappy with the the way and manner the Committee of Public Safety, National Security and Intelligence of the Federal House of Representatives has handled the probe of the activities of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement, (CADEP) from 2007-2015.

“The Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria is desirous of the content of the probe by the House of Representatives to be made public in the overall interest of justice and fairness to all concerned.

“It is common knowledge that the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement from 2007 to 2015 made a mess of the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is however not enough to continue to shield them from public scrutiny as evident in the cold foot suddenly developed by the House of Representatives.

“At this point, the Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria wishes to educate the members of the House of Representatives that they were elected by the people to represent the interest of the people and not to protect the interest of a select few that do not have the interest of the people at heart through their actions and inactions,”she said

Ajibola said it is worthy of note to highlight that the mandate given to the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement from 2007 to 2015 was primarily to bring to justice those that committed crimes against the Nigerian people by mismanaging billions of naira meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition to help in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

