Group wants anti-corruption agencies, IGP to probe Ihedioha over relationship with man on FBI list

A group, Forum for Apostle of Truth, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission (ICPC), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state over his business relationship with one of the internet fraudsters on the FBI list, Chika Odionyenma.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Anababa Uche, and its National Secretary, Comrade Jideofor Kingsley, respectively, the group expressed consternation that the governor could associate himself with such dubious character to the extent of serving as a member of his transition committee and on the committee for the recovery of government property.

The statement read: “We, the leaders and members of the Forum for Apostle of Truth, Imo State, wish to call upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in US to, as a matter of urgency, conduct a thorough investigation into the business relationship of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state with Chief Chika Odionyenma, who is a prominent suspected fraudster on the FBI list.

“Apart from appointing him a member of his Inauguration Committee, Governor Ihedioha in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Chief Odionyenma, pleaded with him to serve as a member of his Transition and Inauguration Committee and Odionyenma accepted and was at the inauguration live.

“After the inauguration, he went into a private meeting with the governor and they were in a very relaxed mood.

“Governor Ihedioha also appointed the same Odionyenma a member of the Committee on Recovery of Movable Assets or Properties of Imo State Government.”

