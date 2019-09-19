Group urges South-East residents to participate massively in politics

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a civil society organization, has called on the residents of South-East to participate massively and actively in party politics to restore its lost political glory.

The Chairman of CLO Anmabra State Chapter, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday on the zone repositioning itself for national leadership role.

Ezekwueme advised all eligible and registered voters to register in one of the national political parties “since politics drives and determines economic, social and religious lives of every nation’’.

According to him, it is no exaggeration but existential reality that the South East zone has lost political power, electoral value and relevance.

“Recall that if we do not take interest in politics, it does not mean that politics will not take interest in us. When a good person is in power, the people rejoice.

“It is only through active and massive participation in the electoral process and partisan politics that will guarantee actualisation of socio-economic development.

“We must discard with great disdain the wrong impression that politics is dirty; politics is not dirty, but those who are dirty play their dirty hands into politics, contrary to wrong perception that politics is evil.

“We must face the reality staring us on the face; we are the architect of bad leadership because of our bad followership,’’ Ezekwueme said. (NAN)

The CLO chairman said that for the South-East to restore and regain its lost political glory, value and relevance it must commence in earnest political education, mobilisation and sensitisation.

“There must be a clear cut programme to start influencing every residents of the zone to obtain his voter card and take active part in politics,’’ Ezekwueme said. (NAN)

