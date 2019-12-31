Group urges police to investigate killing man in Anambra on Christmas day

ADVERTISEMENT

A group known as police Stakeholders Partnership Forum (PSPF), Anambra State has urged the Anambra state police command to investigate the killing of one Mr. Onyeocha Umuokwu in Alor, Idemili local government area .

Onyeocha was allegedly killed by a police officer on the December 25, 2019.

According to an eye witness, the deceased, a domestic staff to one Mr. Emeka Eze was allegedly killed by a police officer attached to a VIP’s house in the area in attempt to fire a cow running away from the house.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chairman of the group Prince Chris Azor and made available to Daily Trust, in Awka Anambra state .

The group said the investigation has become necessary to ensure that the matter was promptly treated and charged to court.

PSPF said that justice must be served for the victim, the perpetrator and the society in accordance with the Anambra State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2010.

The statement read in part, “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of the December 25, 2019 Christmas day, shooting resulting to the death of one Onyeocha Umuokwu in Alor, Idemili LGA Anambra State.

“We, in the PSPF Anambra State, have noted initial reports alleging that the shooting was carried out by a Policeman who allegedly aimed at a cow about to escape but accidentally shot and killed the victim.

“We have also noted statements issued by both the Police and DSS denying allegations that their personnel were responsible for the shooting.

“PSPF notes that a human life has been cut short prematurely and the Anambra State Police Command has a duty to conduct prompt, impartial and exhaustive investigation into cases of crime against the state such as the one at hand with a view to ensuring that justice is done.

“In this particular case, credible investigation is warranted to unravel the truth, identify the person who carried out the shooting and the motive, and the matter charged to court in accordance with the law.

“We call on the Anambra State Command to delay no further in discharging its legal responsibility to carry out investigation and ensure that the matter is promptly charged to court.

“Justice must be served for the victim, the perpetrator and the society in accordance with the Anambra State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2010”

