Group to establish GBV clubs in schools 

A coalition of non-governmental organizations is set to commence sensitisation and awareness campaign in boarding schools in Maiduguiri to fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The group say it will achieve this by establishing GBV clubs in schools across the state.

This was stated by the Executive Director Centre For Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability Initiative (CATAI), Abubakar Sadque during a campaign trail to mark 16 days of activism against GBV held at Yerwa Government Girls College in Maiduguri.

He said “We intend to create club, a gender base violence club in each of the school across the state, if a girl or boy have problem they can go there and report.”

He added that “We are going to seat down with the school managements to put some mechanism on ground”.

The Executive Director Borno women Development Initiative, (BOWDI), Fati Askira Satomi, said “As a mother, I am not only looking at the effects on women alone but also on men and that’s why you see whenever we are discussing about issues of girls, we usually brings up the men. We believe that if there’s unity and collaborations the purpose will be achieved.

A student, Animatu Mustapha, thanked the organisers and urged other t students to be part of the campaign.

The coalition of NGOs include: CATAI, BOWDI, Rehabilitation empowerment and better health initiative (REBHI), Zenith of the Girl child &Women support Initiative, Hallmark leadership Initiative and Centre For social Cohesion peace and empowerment.

