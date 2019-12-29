Group tasks minister to repair Rubochi-Abaji road

ADVERTISEMENT

The re-elected President of the Rubochi Youth Association (RUYA), in Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Comrade Joseph Iyakwo, has appealed to minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, to rehabilitate the dilapidated Rubochi-Abaji road.

Speaking during an interview with our reporter yesterday, the RUYA president said the Rubochi road, which links neighbouring Nuku village to Abaji town was constructed over 28 years ago, adding that it is now dilapidated.

He said the association had written to the former minister, Senator Bala Mohammed, to intimate him on the hardships residents of the community have been facing over the deplorable state of the road, but that nothing was done about it.

He said the deplorable condition of the road negatively effects the social and economic activities of the people of both Rubochi, Nuku and Abaji town, adding that a journey of 10 to 15 minutes now last for 30 to 40 minutes due to the bad condition of the road.

