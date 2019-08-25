Group tasks Buhari’s appointees to deliver on mandates

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pro-APC group, the Unity House Foundation, has tasked all appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on their mandates as desired by Nigerians.

The convener of the group, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, who spoke to Journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, was particularly excited with the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as the Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

He said with the inauguration of ministers and confirmation of other appointees, Nigerians are desirous of seeing positive changes in all sectors of the nation’s economy, adding that the time for excuses is long gone as each of their actions and inactions would be judged accordingly.

Wali stressed further that with clearly defined targets given to ministers, the onus is now on them to prove they are good for the job and provide hope and relief for millions of Nigerians who believe so much in the present administration.

“This is the final lap of this administration and the President’s men must prove their mettle in managerial acumen, projects’ initiation, and delivery, creative policies and programmes that can help Nigerians fulfil their hopes and aspirations,” he said.

Wali commended President Buhari for finding two illustrious sons of Rivers state, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and Ajuri-Obari Ngelale, worthy to contribute to the development of the nation, pointing out that it is in “recognition of grit, industry, creativity, and talent.”

He noted that Amaechi brought so much “energy, passion, determination, and seriousness to his duties as the Minister of Transport and would surely do more upon his return to the same ministry.”

On Ajuri’s appointment, he stressed, “The President has shown that he recognizes young men and women who have ideas that can contribute to nation-building. He has given recognition to a young man who is passionate about his work and the overall good of society.

“Let me call on Ajuri Ngelale to rise to the occasion and make good use of the opportunity to bring content, ideas, and policies that will impact on public communication order on the Presidency and Nigeria at large.

“Young men and women have a lot to contribute to the overall development of Nigeria and this is a demonstration of such readiness. This is a challenge to others to be good at what they do and someday such effort will be recognized.

“I’m convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, that Ajuri will be a good ambassador to his generation and represent adequately, the ideals for a progressive society where hard work and creativity is recognized devoid of political and social leaning,” Wali added.

