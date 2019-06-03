Group slams CAN over comments on Buhari’s attendance at Islamic conference

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reformed Christian Association of Nigeria (ReCAN) has faulted the leadership of CAN over its reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the just-concluded Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Buhari on Sunday departed, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Abuja, after attending the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah.

Among others, the President noted with delight the decision of the organisation to support the Inter-Basin Water Transfer Project, aimed at recharging the Lake Chad.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) criticized the trip, describing it as “unconstitutional”.

In contrary, a new wing of the association, ReCAN welcomed the president’s presence at the event.

The reformed Christian group made its position known in a statement signed by Interim President, Pastor Enoch Atumeyi.

“ The closest to reasonable idea expressed in CAN’s reaction was the suggestion that the President or Vice President should also attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches, which no one has opposed anyway. Such balancing act already exists at state and federal levels, which sponsor adherents of both faiths on pilgrimages to the birth places and holy sites of their religions.

“ We wonder why CAN did not raise alarm over President Buhari’s several meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is a notable Christian leader. They should have accused President Buhari of plotting to Christianize Nigeria by associating with the global leader of the Anglican Church,” the group noted.

