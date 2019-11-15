Group sensitises traditional rulers on conflict management

ADVERTISEMENT

A law and development consultancy firm, Green Horizon, has organized a six-day capacity building training for traditional rulers and community leaders on conflict management in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The State Coordinator of the company in Adamawa, Barrister Amina Muhammed Ali, said the workshop was necessary because traditional and community leaders played a pivotal role in bringing harmonious and peaceful coexistence among different groups in the society.

Muhammed said that the workshop trained the traditional rulers and leaders on basic mediation, Nigerian justice system, community safety, security, human right, dispute resolution, family law and record keeping.

Chairman of the local government area, Alhaji Muhammed Njidda, said the training was timely as people were now showing more concern about their security and how to protect their lives and properties.

He added that about 90 per cent of the crises in the area is being managed by traditional rulers.

He said the training would assist them in reinforcing their ability to handle all situations.

He urged participant to use the knowledge gained to get ideas on how to manage conflict and bring peace to the society.

The Ubandoman Adamawa, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Mustapha, welcomed the programme and promised to explore the possibility of replicating it in other areas under the emirate.

