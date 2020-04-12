Group seeks FG intervention on Jukun/Tiv conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukum Development Association in Benue State has called on the federal government to urgently intervene on the security of people of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The group said the call became necessary following the attack on the people of Jootar in Ukum on Wednesday during which three villagers were killed and many houses were burnt.

Addressing a press conference in Makurdi, the group’s President General, Joseph Terzungwe and Secretary General, David Vershima, said it was worrisome that shortly after the attack that day, some army officers from Wukari came to Jootar and claimed that two of their officers were missing.

“We are at a loss to understand the claim that members of the Nigerian Army were also among the Jukun militia that attacked Jootar without any provocation and inflicted so much damage on the town.

“We do not understand how army personnel could be missing in an attack by suspected Jukun militia that took place between 2:00am and day break.

“We appeal to the president to take urgent steps to safeguard the peace and security of Ukum people who are not in conflict with the Nigerian Army,” the group said.

