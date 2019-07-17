Group recommends Wamakko as minister

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Sokoto State, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be cautious and extraordinarily careful in selecting his new ministers.

This was just as the group urged President Buhari to appoint Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as a minister representing Sokoto State.

The group noted this in a statement by its Coordinator, Squadron Leader Aminu Bala Sokoto (Rtd).

The group recalled that Wamakko’s leadership qualities earned APC resounding successes during the 2019 general elections, not in Sokoto State alone, but across Nigeria.

It said, “Wamakko is always seen as a leader without borders. Therefore, being appointed a minister and as the state’s representative, he will certainly continue to uplift the party’s fortunes.

“As Senator representing Sokoto North, Wamakko becomes constrained and limited to only his senatorial district.”

The group also noted that the reappointment of Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to the President and Mr. Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) would help in the consolidation of the laudable, meaningful programmes and policies of the Federal Government.

