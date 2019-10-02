Group recommends Service Chiefs, Nigerian troops for national honours

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of their unwavering sacrifices in flushing out Boko Haram terrorists, the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), has recommended special national honours for the Nigerian military, especially the Service Chiefs.

The group made this recommendation as part of its message to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar, the group hailed the Service Chiefs for turning the tide since taking over the helms of affairs in 2015.

The SHAC reckoned that the serenity and relative peace being enjoyed on another Independence Day may have been different if not for the bravery, sacrifices and efforts of the Nigerian troops and its leadership.

According to the Centre, no territory is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, made possible by the dedication and commitment of the Armed Forces.

“We all know that the Nigerian Military has made enormous sacrifices towards containing the activities of Boko Haram terrorists since 2009. They have toiled day and night for peace to reign supreme in Nigeria. They have also been victims of the nefarious activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

“We must admit that their sacrifices have been worth the while in the sense that they have lived up to expectations and deserves our commendation because they have stayed true to the ideals of the unity of Nigeria.

“That our democracy and independence has been preserved is a function of the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and as such we must admit that they deserve every form of commendation there is in the country. They have displayed an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, and they have stayed true to these values despite the difficulties they have experienced in the course of the discharge of their duties,” the group noted.

