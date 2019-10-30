Group reacts to unfair comments against Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Three main socio-cultural organisations of the people of Benue State on Wednesday reacted against what it termed as an unfair social media comments against Governor Samuel Ortom over his reconciliation with the leadership of Myetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The National Secretary of the Fulani socio-cultural association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, had made reconciliatory remarks at the weekend in Makurdi during a peace initiative brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema.

But, the outcome of that meeting had continued to generate controversy, such that moved the state’s socio cultural bodies to react to the development.

A press statement by the leaders of the three ethnic bodies (groups) made up of Mdzough U Tiv’s President-General, Engr Edward Ujege, President General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Barr Amali Adoya Amali and Ominy’Igede’s President-General, Comrade Ben Okpa, however applauded the government for standing by his people.

“We have sadly witnessed on the socio-media the unfair reaction on the Governor of Benue State as he recently received the Secretary General of Miyetti Allah on a reconciliatory meeting.

“Governor Samuel Ortom has done a wonderful, selfless, brave job for his people of Benue State. To us who worked with him, we consider him a hero who sacrificed his safety and well being for the service of Benue people when many others were afraid of the Federal Government to speak out and stand firm and for coming about with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law 2017,” the statement reads in part.

The group noted that the governor’s efforts could only be liken to Martin Luther King who bravely and peacefully stood for the emancipation of black Americans, adding that they (group) appreciated his meeting with the Secretary General Miyetti Allah because in like manner South Africa had a truth and reconciliation after a horrible apartheid.

“We shall however continue in our efforts without relenting on resettlement of IDP, the court cases against the Miyetti Allah and the Federal Government until we get justice. The damages visited on our people who are still languishing in terrible IDPs camp without schools for their children, means of daily feeding of their family all goes to show the devastating effects the wicked have visited on Benue State.

“As we speak the economy of the state has been deliberately destroyed by the premeditated plan of enemies to display Benue State in bad light. But with God on our side we shall survive,” the group posited.

