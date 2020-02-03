Group raises concern over FG’s road construction in 3 northern states

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-governmental organisation, Equity Alliance has expressed concern over the slow pace of work on federal government roads in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina States due to rising insecurity in the Northwest.

The group mentioned the roads to include Zaria -Hunkuyi -Kafur – Gidam and Mutum Daya Malumfashi Road in Kaduna and Katsina States .

The others are Birnin Gwari and Dan Gulbi Road in Kaduna and Zamfara States respectively.

The group’s coordinator Magaji A. Baba, in a statement issued in Kaduna expressed shock over the rate at which the work was going, particularly the Birni Gwari – Dan Gulbi road.

‎” We are surprised to discover that the road construction is slow due to lack of proper security in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna to Dan gulbi in Zamfara State. We urge the federal government and legislature arm to work together and provide maximum security for the company staff working around these areas,” he said.

Magaji also called for urgent release of funds to the companies to re-mobilise to site because some construction companies have abandoned the sites.

