Group raises concern over FG’s road construction in 3 northern states

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna   Published Date

A non-governmental organisation, Equity Alliance has expressed concern over the slow pace of work on federal government  roads  in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina  States due to rising insecurity in the Northwest.

The group mentioned the roads to include  Zaria -Hunkuyi -Kafur – Gidam and Mutum Daya Malumfashi Road in Kaduna and Katsina States .

The others are Birnin Gwari and Dan Gulbi Road in Kaduna and Zamfara States respectively.

The group’s coordinator  Magaji A. Baba, in a statement issued in Kaduna expressed shock over the rate at which the work was going, particularly the Birni Gwari – Dan Gulbi road.

‎” We are surprised to discover that the road construction is slow due to lack of proper security in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna to Dan gulbi in Zamfara State. We urge the federal government and legislature arm to work together and provide maximum security for the company staff working around these areas,” he said.

Magaji also called for urgent  release of funds to the companies  to re-mobilise to site because some construction companies  have abandoned the sites.

 

