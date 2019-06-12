Group protests non-inauguration of Edo’s 7th Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

A group under the umbrella of One Love Foundation, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest calling on Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to inaugurate the 7th Assembly for the benefit of the people and the state.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the president of the group, Patrick Eholor, said the protest was to draw the attention of the public to the non-inauguration of the seventh assembly in the state.

Eholor lamented that out of the 36 states of the federation, Edo is among the few states whose house of assembly has not been inaugurated, thereby preventing the spread of the dividends of democracy to the people who voted them into power.

“We are aware that most of the houses of assembly have been inaugurated. This is our seventh House; we were hoping that as of now, he would have transmitted a letter of proclamation to the Clerk of the assembly, so that they can carry out the duty and functionality of democracy.

“We cannot continue to suffer this pain. It is very clear in the 1999 constitution, Section 105, Subsection 3. I am not a lawyer but I read it very clearly that when election is conducted, and the people have been duly elected, the governor has the right to transmit to the Clerk of the house of assembly so that the people can be sworn in so that they can continue with the business for the people.

“We are appealing to the governor that no matter what is going on within him or within the party, he should do the needful and respect the right of those who voted for him and for those who voted for the house of assembly members”, he said.

The group also advised the state governor to settle his differences with his political party on a round table if there is any crisis rather than setting the people of the state backward politically.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as, “Edo State House of Assembly need to be inaugurated,” “we advocate for independence of Edo legislature,” “among the 36 state of the federation, only Edo incoming lawmakers yet to be inaugurated”.

Our reporter learnt that the state assembly was supposed to be inaugurated on Monday, but was stalled.

Responding, the media aide to the Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor was still in Abuja, assuring that as soon as the governor is back from Abuja, he would proclaim the Assembly.

