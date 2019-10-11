Group propagates Kanuri culture in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

A cultural group is currently set to move across northern and central parts of Borno state, advocating for the the promotion of customs and values of Kanuri of speaking people.

The leadership of the Kanuri Development Association (KADA)said it would visit all chairmen of Caretaker Committee Chairmen of 18 the Local Government Councils of the state as part of its advocacy tour.

Speaking when they visited the Chairman, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Alhaji Bakari Ali Kotoko, the Secretary of the association, Dr Babagana Kachalla, said the aim was to sensitize the younger generation on importance of respecting their culture and tradition.

“Central and Northern Borno are predominantly Kanuri speaking people, hence, the steps are being taken by the association on sensitisation and enlightenment for the younger generation to know and respect the Kanuri culture, norms and values,” said the KADA Secretary General.

He also said it was necessary for members to promote the cultural heritage of Kanuri people in the state and beyond and appealed to the chairman for support.

Responding, the MMC chairman promised to liaise with other chairmen on measures that would promote the culture of Kanuri people.

