Group petitions Ishaku over political marginalisation

The Chamba ethnic group in Taraba state on have petitioned the state governor, Darius Ishaku, over alleged political marginalisation in the state.

In a petition signed by Muhammad Danburam, Chairman, Donga Chamba Progressive Association and Joel Dinshiya of Takum Chamba Youth Forum, the group alleged that their people were not been carried along in the political distribution of appointments.

According to the petition, the Chamba people who have voted massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999 have been neglected in the political patronage of the current administration.

The group also said statistics of political positions in the southern part of the state where the bulk of the Chamba people lived showed that Jukun hold 15 positions, Kuteb 7, Chamba one while Tiv and Hausa had nothing.

“Your Excellency, a careful study of the current political distribution of offices in the southern zone shows that the Chamba are not being carried along.

“We are concerned that while other tribes in the area have more than one representative in the Executive Council of the State, the Chamba people has none,” the group said

The Chamba ethnic group therefore, appealed to Governor Ishaku to consider the inclusion of the Chamba people in the Executive Council and other subsequent appointments.

