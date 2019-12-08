Group petitions Ishaku over political marginalisation

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamba ethnic group in Taraba have petitioned Governor Darius Ishaku over alleged political marginalisation in the state.

In a petition signed by Muhammad Danburam, Chairman Donga Chamba Progressive Association and Joel Dinshiya of Takum Chamba Youth Forum, the group alleged that their people were not being carried along in the political distribution of appointments.

According to the petition, the Chamba people who have voted massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999 have been neglected in the political patronage of the current administration.

The group also said statistics of political positions in the southern part of the state where the bulk of the Chamba people lived showed that Jukun hold 15 positions, Kuteb 7, Chamba one while Tiv and Hausa had none.

The Chamba ethnic group therefore appealled to Governor Ishaku to consider the inclusion of Chamba people in the Executive Council and other subsequent appointments.

