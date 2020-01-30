Group pays UTME fees of 2000 indigent students

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have given Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scholarship to over 2000 indigents students in Abuja.

Commandant Isaac David, President of AOIYEO, while distributing a cash of N6000 each to the students yesterday in Gwagwalada area council, said the organisation decided to help the students, because many parents find it difficult to sponsor their wards to higher institution as a result of the economic crunch.

David said no child in a society must be left uneducated, because education is the live wire of development in any society, saying that educating the youths should not be left for the government or parents.

“Education is key to greatness, that is why we came up with this scholarship programme to empower underprivileged youths that have desires to further their education, so as to support government’s effort. We should not fold our hands and wait for the government to do things for us, we should think of ways to support the government.

“The essence of the scholarship is to enable students who desire tertiary education to pursue their dreams under a very comfortable atmosphere, and not to be deprived of their educational desires because of paucity of funds,” he said.

He called on other organisations, corporate organisation and well meaning individuals to emulate the gesture and bring succour to hardworking and underprivileged candidates wishing to advance their educational career.

