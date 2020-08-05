Group mourns deputy imam of National Mosque

  1. Home
By Lateefat Opoola 
Abuja National Mosque

El- Birru Muslim Association of Nigeria has mourned the deputy imam of the National Mosque Sheikh Abdulsalam Muhammad, 80, who died July 24 after a brief illness in Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday by its president, Abdulyakeen Mamman, the association described Muhammad as a great man who contributed to the building of several mosques and bringing together imams of Ebiraland.

“Sheikh Muhammad Abdulsalam [was] a religious leader, retired public servant and elder statesman. During his lifetime, he was diligent to duty and dedicated to service. He was well known for his sincerity of purpose which endeared him to his teeming followers,” the statement said.

 

