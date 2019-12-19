Group launches multi-specialty hospital, promises affordable care

ADVERTISEMENT

Adkan Group, an international company, has launched a new multi-specialty hospital in Abuja to provide quality and affordable healthcare services for the populace.

The 250-bed hospital which commenced operations about a month ago boasts of local and foreign medical experts that provide services in specialities such as laparoscopic surgery, critical care, trauma, joint replacement and sports medicine, nephrology (kidney care), cardiology (heart care), and gynaecology among others.

Briefing newsmen, the hospital’s administrator, Sonu Kumar, said the owners built the hospital as a give back to the society. He said the hospital was committed to providing advanced medical care at minimum cost.

He said it was not a profit-oriented hospital but a service-oriented one aimed at providing Nigerians with affordable healthcare services.

“The hospital will not only offer best technical facilities but also combine the jewel of modern medicine, and offer state of the art healthcare to the common masses of Nigeria.

“Mayfield Specialist Hospital will continue to provide and extend the best international standards of quality care to every man, woman and child in this country. Be they rich or poor ,” he said.

The administrator said the hospital was also working towards a partnership with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide affordable health services for Nigerians.

Kumar said the hospital’s commitment for women and children health care got a boost with a new facility centre for maternity care at the hospital.

The new hospital located at Sun City, Abuja has diverse advanced medical equipment and departments for diagnosis and treatment of patients.

