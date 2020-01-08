Group laments neglect of A/Ibom oil producing areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekid Union, a socio-cultural organisation of Ekid nation has lamented the neglect of Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas in the development agenda of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The group cried out to Governor Udom Emmanuel saying that though Eket and Esit Eket are core oil-producing areas contributing to the nation’s oil wealth, they have been unfairly treated.

In a communique signed by the President, Prof Asindi Asindi, and Chairman Planning Committee of the Congress, Prof. Des Wilson, and issued at the end of its National Congress at Udo Edukere Council Hall, Uquo in Esit Eket yesterday, the group stated that the two LGAs have been neglected and deprived of key infrastructure, especially roads.

They listed the woes and pains suffered by Ekid nation to include environmental degradation, resource depletion and deprivation, biodiversity losses arising from continuous gas flaring, and incessant oil spillage.

They appealed to the State government to construct a ring road connecting the four primary oil producing local government areas of Eket, Esit Eket, Onna and Ibeno in the state.

The communique pointed out that “The people of Ekid, over the years, have suffered painfully from environmental degradation, resource depletion and deprivation, as well as biodiversity losses arising from continuous gas flaring, incessant oil spillage with very low access to the benefits of oil and gas exploration in their land. This situation is very appalling and pathetic.

