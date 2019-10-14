  1. Home
  3. Group kicks against ‘removal’ of NDDC from Presidency
By Abbas Jimoh   Published Date
Abubakar Malami (SAN)

The Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) has demanded an immediate reversal of the transfer of the Niger Delta Development Commission from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. This is contained in a letter signed by the ALBNI Solicitor, Tolu Babaleye and addressed to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

“We, on behalf of our client, believe that your exalted office should be able to work on the reversal and achieve it within 14 days of service of this letter on you including the date of service,” he said.

When contacted, Aniete Ekong, spokesman of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said: “No comment”, describing the petition as ridiculous.

