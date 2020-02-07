Group holds dialogue on gender-based violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Committee with support from Managing Conflict North East Nigeria (MCN) Programme, has organized a one day public policy dialogue on “Addressing Sexual and Gender Violence in Yobe State’’.

The program was funded by European Union.

In his opening remarks the state team lead of the British Council MCN programme, Abdulkadir Sambo, said the essence of the dialogue was to put heads together with relevant stakeholders to address the menace of sexual and gender based violence in the state.

The chair person Sexual Assault Referral Center SARC steering committee, Fatsuma Hassan Yusuf, said the dialogue would guide the participants to identify the challenges and problems and find way forward with regards to such cases in the state.

She noted that the SARC centers provide multi response supports that include medical services, psycho-social and legal supports to survivors and their families.

She said that a total of 317 reported cases were received in the the SARC center in Damaturu from 2016 to date.

“Yobe state government in partnership with MCN programme scaled up to five additional centers in Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Geidam and Nguru” she said.

“Because of the rigorous sensitization we made the number of reported cases are on the increase unlike before that most parents hide the survivors for fear of discrimination,” the chair person added.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Saleh Samanja, said rape was a serious issue which deserved capital punishment.

He said a bill that provided 25 years imprisonment for rape offenders was awaiting the governor’s assent.

He lamented over the fact that some parents of the victims are not ready to take the matter up in situations where their children fall victims.

