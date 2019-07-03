Group gives Sen. Abbo 72hrs to apologise, compensate nursing mother

ADVERTISEMENT

The Intellectual Revolution Group in Nigeria, officially known as Intellectual Patriotic Youth Network (IPYN-IRG), has described the conduct of Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Central in the National Assembly, as uncivil.

The group therefore, gave him a 72-hour ultimatum to openly apologise to and compensate the nursing mother he allegedly assaulted.

A viral video footage had shown that Senator Abbo slapped a nursing mother at an adult toy shop in Abuja on May 11, 2019.

The group, in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Ambassador Salaudeen A. Lukman, expressed disappointment over the Senator’s conduct, asking him to apologise openly to the nursing mother in three national dailies as well as compensate her within 72-hours or face mass action in demand for his indefinite suspension from the National Assembly and prosecution by the Nigeria Police.

Also, they demanded an apology from the Senator for misrepresentating the interest of youths in governance.

“The Intellectual Revolution Group has been on top of the campaign for youth inclusion in governance and proud supporter of #NotTooYoungToRunBill that birthed Abbo’s emergence as a Senator.

“So, being one of the pioneer beneficiaries, misbehaving in public because he had joined the power brokers is not only heartbroken but very depressing.”

