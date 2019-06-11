Group endorses Lawan, Gbajabiamila for NASS leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC Civic Support Group has endorsed Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for Senate president and Speaker of the 9th House of Assembly respectively.

Engr. Adamu Suleiman Yakubu (MNSE), the co-national coordinator of the group, said at a briefing in Abuja at the weekend, that Sen. Lawal and Hon. Gbajabiamila had displayed decorum, maturity and diplomacy during the 8th National Assembly, thereby greatly contributing to the stability of the polity.

“Since the inception of the 8th National Assembly, we have seen Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila worthy of handling the affairs of the National Assembly.

“They are the most qualified considering their wealth of experience,” Engr. Yakubu said.

