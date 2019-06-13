Group endorses Bulama for APC national scribe

ADVERTISEMENT

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria and diaspora, under the aegis of The Bulama Support Group (BSG) in Abuja endorsed Architect Waziri Bulama as the National Secretary of the party.

The Chief convener of the group, Mr. Ibrahim Waziri told newsmen in Abuja during a rally that the support group was a movement of patriotic APC members and Nigerians in Diaspora.

He urged the party leadership to consider Bulama as the competent person for the job, saying the group was working hard to ensure that the office of the secretary was occupied by him.

“This group has up to 15 to 20 thousand membership strength; we invited all our members so that we will go to the national secretariat and present our position. We will continue with the advocacy by meeting the leaders of the party in the north-east and the nation at large so that we can have a competent hand occupying the office of the national secretary.

“This is because APC has been a very lucky party from 2015 and in the elections of 2015 and 2019 we were lucky to have very popular candidate that flew the flag of the party. In 2023, we won’t have President Muhammadu Buhari for the ticket again so what do we do next as a party?” Waziri said.

He said that was why the party should look inward to re-organize, re-strategize and come up with new ideas on how to convince Nigerians to vote it again.

While saying that from all indication, the APC needed to inject new blood into its leadership because of what happened in 2019 elections, he added that by the time the party have a person like Bulama to work with the current team, the sky would even be APC’s stepping stone.

