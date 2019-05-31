Group donates N300,000 to a blind sickle-cell patient

ADVERTISEMENT

A Benin-based socio-cultural organization, Benin Indigenous People Assembly, has donated N300,000 for the treatment of a blind sickle cell patient, Uyiosa Efinonayi.

The 31-year-old, indigent patient, who was recently diagnosed of Avascular Necrosis, needs N5 million to undergo hip replacement surgery at Cedar Crest Hospital, Abuja.

Presenting a cheque to the beneficiary, Mr Solomon Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police and a patron of the organization, described Uyiosa’s condition as pathetic.

Arase said the donation was to ginger other well-meaning Nigerians, particularly Edo people and the state government, to contribute to the patient.

“The purpose of this event is to attract other people to contribute to the project. We are going to continue and going to appeal to other public spirited individual to please assist this young man. We really want to assist him, and his situation is very pathetic and we think he needs help.

He said: “Aside the little contribution, we want to be able to escalate the issue in the public domain especially the state government and other spirited people. That is just the concern we have and we believe that this young man should not be left to suffer. He needs assistance and that is exactly what our group is trying to do.”

Speaking with our reporter after receiving the cheque, Uyiosa, a Theatre and Performing Arts graduate, said he started suffering from the ailment in June 2018 and that the surgery was to correct the dead bones around his hip joints.

He commended BIPA for the gesture, even as he appealed to the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid.

