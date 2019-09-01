Group decries Nigerians’ attitude to charity, fund raising for social cause

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Daniel Afilaka, the organiser of Orphanage Charity Home, has decried Nigerians attitude to charity, saying there are a lot of misconceptions about the act of giving.

He disclosed this at the maiden edition of fund raising for orphanage in need of help in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, “whatever religion you belong or political affiliation, we need to help orphans to become a better person by building men of character that will fit into the society.”

Afilaka said the burden of charity home was how to relief children with no parent by giving them support, stating that charity could help those disadvantaged children to achieve their God-given purpose.

Benefitting orphanages that need help were invited to submit proposal in their areas of needs, while a special committee set up by the charity home selected the one in dire need.

The criteria include: the kind of children the orphanage is taking care of, infants between 10 days old and three months old or older ones that need more care.

Afilaka however said that Treasure orphanage, Karu, FCT emerged the winner of the maiden edition because they are doing excellently well and their history and profiles justifies the gesture.

According to him, “now that we have given them the funds, we will go and monitor what they have been doing and how they are implementing it and after one year we will review it.”

He said that any orphanage could emerge as winner of the charity home once they meet the criteria.

Mrs Sarah John, the owner of Treasure Orphanage, who emerged the winner of the charity home, commended the organiser, adding that their gesture had brought succour to the orphanage.

