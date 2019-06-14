Group congratulates Sen. Omo-Agege on his election as deputy Senate President

ADVERTISEMENT

A group under the umbrella of Urhobo Youths Coalition Assembly (UYCA) has congratulated Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, over his emergence as the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by its speaker, Itive Kelly and made available to Journalists in Benin yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The emergence of Sen. Omo Agege is good for the Urhobo nation. He has the experience and capacity to work with the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawal to produce better legislation for Nigeria,”

He said the new Deputy Senate President has made the Urhobo nation proud as a result of his active participation in the 8th Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Omo Agege to use new position as a platform to serve all Nigerians and not just his Senatorial district, Delta Central Senatorial District.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App