Group calls for investigation over report that Boko Haram insurgents get weapons from France

ADVERTISEMENT

Save Humanity Advocacy Center (SHAC) has warned France to desist from its unholy union with members of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram to undermine the entity called Nigeria.

The group was reacting to a recent report by New York Times, which claimed the insurgents bought some sophisticated weapons from France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar, Executive Secretary of SHAC warned France and any country it may be using as proxy to prop up Boko Haram by using them as conduit to deliver arms and military gear to the terrorists to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The group further urged the international community to ask France the pertinent questions before it becomes too late.

The statement reads:

“Gentlemen of the press, you must have noticed the report that said Boko Haram insurgents have acquired sophisticated drones.

The reported hardware are presently capable of reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and spying missions. It is a matter of time before they escalate to using drones that are capable of carrying out attacks.

We find expedient to believe the report because it was widely syndicated by western owned media, which are known to run propaganda for Boko Haram in the past.

Their report of the drones acquisition came about the same time that there were reports from locals that the terrorists have started sporting new weapons in recent weeks.

In the past, the source of the weapons air-dropped to Boko Haram terrorists in Northeast of Nigeria has been established as patently French. It is something that has attracted outcry from the Save Humanity Advocacy Group in the past with the concern echoed by other individuals and organizations that became aware of the French treachery.

Let it be noted that in spite of the overwhelming evidence that indicted France it has not done anything meaningful to address its complicity in the distribution of instrument of death to terrorists for use against Nigerians. Even the arrest of French trainers among the terrorists has not moved French to own up to its negative role in the axis neither has it taught it to halt it subversive activities against Nigeria.

When this French involvement in arming Boko Haram was raised in the past France will sidestep the issues by sponsoring international NGOs and some media circuits to demonized the Nigerian authorities, especially the military and particularly the Nigerian Army. It is this practice that has again surfaced as the running commentary about the military being incapable of fighting the terrorists or that Boko Haram members have the upper hand over the Nigerian state.

The timing of the report about Boko Haram now possessing drones and even newer firearms curiously coincides with the announcement of a $1 billion regional effort aimed at combating terrorism in the West African Sub-region. These kind of reports coinciding with announcement of regional efforts have been pivotal to the demise of such efforts at fighting Boko Haram in the past.

We are challenging France to tell the world who is responsible for arming Boko Haram in the past. The answer to this question of who supplied past weapons will signpost who to hold responsible now that the terrorists are getting drones that could strike any city of the world.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App