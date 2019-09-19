Group alleges plot to disrupt A/Ibom tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has raised alarm over an alleged plans by youths loyal to opposition in the state to disrupt the Governorship Tribunal as it delivers judgement on Thursday.

The governorship elections petitions tribunal fixed Thursday 19th September for judgment on the Akwa Ibom governorship election petitions.

AILM at a press conference in Uyo on Wednesday claimed it got intelligence that thugs have been hired to disrupt the sitting of the tribunal and cause violence in Uyo.

Addressing journalists, Acting Secretary of the group, Solomon Abasiekong, said he was disappointed at the despicable plot to jeopardize the enduring peace enjoyed in the State.

“Let it be known that we are aware of the arrangement to cause violence in Uyo and other parts of the State.

“To say the least, we are disappointed by the grand plot ahead of Thursday’s judgment by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

“As a peace-loving group, we will not keep quiet and watch the opposition carry out reprehensible violent attacks on innocent citizens of the State and upset the peace enjoyed in the State under the current administration led by Govenor Udom Emmanuel”.

AILM called on security agencies to rise up and provide maximum security throughout the State.

The group also called on youths in the State to resist all forms of pressure and inducements by bad politicians to use them to foment trouble and break the law.

The group appealed to the youths to challenge anyone who incites them to cause violence in the State to bring their children out to led the pack.

