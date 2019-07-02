Groom, 7 wedding guests lynched in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A mob at Borong in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State last Tuesday lynched a would-be-groom and seven of his friends and dumped their bodies in a river.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed this yesterday, said some suspects had been arrested.

He said when the victims, who were hunters from Ahani Local Area, arrived Borong to meet with the parents of the bride-to-be, the community raised alarm that they were there to attack the community.

He said: “Some villagers called the attention of the police who took the victims to the station. The people mobilised themselves and killed them before dumping their bodies in the river.

“The groom, being a hunter, was accompanied by his members in full uniform and carrying their guns after sending their link man to inform the local hunters in Borong ahead of their planned mission.”

Daily Trust learnt that the groom, Luka Yakubu, had proposed to a girl in the village and came with nine of his friends for the wedding only to be killed by a mob in the village.

The only survivor, Al-Hassan Danladi, said he escaped being lynched because he was not on uniform.

He appealed to the state government to assist the victims’ families.

