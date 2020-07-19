ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients

Medium size de-boned fish of your choice

Olive or vegetable oil

1-inch root ginger

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

1-tablespoon cayenne pepper

6 garlic cloves or less

1-teaspoon lime juice

1-red bell pepper

1-scotch bonnet

1-medium onion

2-tablespoons crushed pepper flakes

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Clean the fish thoroughly, and then de-bone the fish to allow deep penetration of marinade and uninterrupted munching.

Blend the thyme, rosemary, cayenne pepper, garlic, cloves, 1-teaspoon lemon juice, 1/2 of the ginger, 2 tablespoons olive oil and half onion until smooth. Add the crushed pepper flakes and mix thoroughly.

Rub half of the marinade on the fish and leave to marinate for at least 2 hours. The longer the better.

Mix bell pepper, scotch bonnet, the rest of the garlic and ginger into a blender and blend roughly. Pour 1 cooking spoon oil into a pan, when it’s hot, add 1/2 chopped onion, then add the blended mix, Maggi and salt to taste. Add your vegetables and stir for less than 2 minutes to make the food healthy and then, set aside.

When the fish is done marinating, place in your oven on grill settings, 180 degrees Celsius, and grill for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, baste the Fish with the Fried Pepper Sauce. Stuff some of the mix into the incisions as well. Then transfer back into the in a preheated oven, grill for 30-40 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. If you do not have a griller machine, no worries! Alternatively, you can use an adequate amount of charcoal to get the fish grilled

Remember to turn the fish over during the grilling process to enable even heat distribution. Also, saturate with some more pepper sauce if you wish. And that’s it! your yummy healthy grilled fish and vegetables is ready to be served.

