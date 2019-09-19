  1. Home
  Griezmann: I need time to gel with Messi and Suarez
Griezmann: I need time to gel with Messi and Suarez

Antoine Griezmann insisted it will take time for him to gel with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after Barcelona escaped with a point against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

Barcelona held on for a 0-0 draw away to Bundesliga side Dortmund in Tuesday’s Group F clash after goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a second-half penalty from Marco Reus.

Star man Messi made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a calf injury – coming on as a second-half substitute – but it was a frustrating night for the Spanish champions, whose side included Suarez and recent arrival Griezmann.

“It’s my second month since I arrived, I have to get used to it and play more with them to understand the movements of Suarez and Leo,” Griezmann told  Movistar+ .

“We have not knocked on the door enough and we must improve and work at it. It is a point but Marc stopped a penalty and made other saves.”

