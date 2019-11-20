Gridlock: Lagos govt pleads with motorists, commuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said there was no deliberate plan to cause pains to Lagosians following worsening gridlocks in parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said the government was aware of the discomfort being experienced by commuters and motorists since the beginning of road repairs.

Daily Trust reports that commuting in Lagos in recent times has become chaotic with motorists spending hours to get to their destinations.

In a statement today, the government said the contractors “are speeding up their jobs and they are being encouraged to work at night where possible, even as motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.”

The government however sympathised with residents on the inconvenience suffered daily.

The commissioner stated that the road repairs was in fulfilment of the earlier promise by the government to make the roads motorable immediately the rains subside, saying resources and equipment have been deployed to fix degenerated roads.

“The discomfort will be short-lived,” he added.

The commissioner said government has directed the relevant agencies to review traffic control and regulation policies towards identifying a long-lasting remedy to the problem.

“The government appreciates the perseverance of Lagosians and pledges its commitment to pooling all its resources together to achieving a permanent solution to the problem posed by the rehabilitation of bad roads. The administration will ensure that majority of the roads become smooth and motorable before the Yuletide,” he said.

