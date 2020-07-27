Gridlock: Gov Bello joins FRSC to clear traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was held in traffic for fours on Sunday night following gridlock caused by works on the Murtala bridge on Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The governor had to join officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies in controlling the traffic, his media aide, Onogwu Muhammed said in a statement on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the aging bridge has been under pressure from heavy duty trucks that ply the route, weakening the expansion joints in the process.

The development necessitated a closure of part of the highway for routine maintenance, thereby causing traffic jam as motorists were forced to follow single lane.

Governor Bello who arrived Jamata area of the state where the bridge is situated with his security men and some aides, spent hours directing the flow of traffic that has kept travelers at one point since Friday night.

It was gathered that the governor had to reach out to other security heads in the state to deploy more personnel to join his security in controlling the traffic.

”I was properly briefed about the hardship the commuters have been going through in the last two days on this road.

“I was told few officers of the FRSC were seen controlling the traffic and that no vehicle could even move an inch.

“I have been here since 06:45pm and this is 10:25pm with some of the officials of the FRSC and other relevant agencies.

“The good thing is that vehicles are now moving, hopefully, if the commuters can sustain and maintain this orderliness we have established the gridlock will disappear because disorderliness, impatient are the major causes of this gridlock,” he was quoted as saying.

He expressed discontent over the slow response to emergency road situation by the officers of the FRSC.

He noted that there was an accident involving two articulated vehicles on a single lane on the bridge while maintenance work was going on the second lane.

He specifically blamed the FRSC for not responding quickly in evacuating the lorries considering the usual heavy daily traffic on the road.

”I understand that one of the lanes of the bridge has been under maintenance and travelers from Lokoja/Abuja were made to use only one lane; unfortunately, two articulated vehicles collided on the single lane resulting in this gridlock,” he said.

The governor commended commuters and drivers for their patience while assuring that the maintenance will soon be completed to ease the congestion.

It was learnt that about 10. 45 pm, officers of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Civil Defence and vigilantee joined the governor and his security personnel in controlling the chaotic traffic

