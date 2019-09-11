  1. Home
  3. Gridlock as Kogi governor sprays money on passersby at Gwagwalada
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah
There was a gridlock after the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, sprayed money at Gwagwalada, along the Abuja – Lokoja road on Wednesday.
Bello, who was on his way from Abuja heading to Lokoja, with his long convoy slowed down at Madam Mercy junction and brought out a wrapped three bundles of N500 notes and threw them out at passersby.
Our reporter, who was caught up in the gridlock which lasted for just ten minutes, observed as the governor wind down the glass of his vehicle and displayed eight of his fingers (4+4) while some motor park touts at the popular Wazobia Park were seen hailing the governor as they rushed to grab the money.
It was further observed as some pedestrians, petty traders by the road side as well as some commercial motorcyclists abandoned their motorcycles and scrambled for the money.

