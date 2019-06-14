GridCodes will solve Nigeria’s digital addressing problem says Ex-minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Nigeria could effectively improve governance, boost commerce, fight crime and better manage intelligence through the adoption of GridCodes Technology for digital addressing system designed and founded by a Nigerian.

Onu stated this while inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on the adoption of Gridcodes in Abuja.

GridCodes is a technology for digital addressing invented and globally patented by Squadron Leader Adefola Amoo (rtd).

The inter-ministerial committee was setup in furtherance of a directive given by the Chairman of the Nigerian Digital Addressing Council and Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to review GridCodes Technology for national adoption by the Federal Government.

