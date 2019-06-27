Green Sweep 2: NAF destroys insurgents tactical HQ at Kollaram, Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) disclosed that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) tactical headquarters at Kollaram in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has launched OPERATION GREEN SWEEP 2 against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the country.

“The Air Interdiction Operation, which commenced on Wednesday, June 26, will target selected locations within the Northeast in order to further degrade the remnants of the terrorists as well as deny them safe havens and freedom of action.

“In the morning of Day One of the Operation, air strikes by NAF aircraft resulted in the obliteration of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) tactical headquarters and neutralisation of several terrorists at Kollaram in Northern Borno State,” he said.

The spokesman explained that the attack was executed following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said the ISR showed the presence of a significant number of ISWAP fighters in buildings under trees spread across the settlement along with communication facilities with roof-mounted solar panels, defensive parapets around the settlement as well as suspected tunnels at various locations.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched two NAF Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location recording accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists,” he said. (NAN)

