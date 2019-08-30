Green Energy signs N143m Rivers community project

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) and its partner in the Otakikpo oil field project, Lekoil Oil and Gas Investment Ltd, have signed-off a N143.96 million intervention project for its host communities in Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.

During the sign-off meeting in Abuja, Chairman of Green Energy, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the programme, which would focus on community health interventions, would be in partnership with the John Hopkins University Centre for Communication Programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the project is expected to run for a period of two years with the possibility of expansion to other communities, if the pilot project succeeds.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App