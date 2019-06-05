Greed, indiscipline responsible for insecurity – Emir of Gwandu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has said indiscipline and greed are some of the factors that are responsible for insecurity in the country

The Emir stated this in his message shortly after completing the two raka’at prayer at the Eid praying ground in Birnin Kebbi.

He said most of the criminality being witnessed in the society could be traced to indiscipline and greed.

The royal father enjoined Muslims to imbibe lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan. He called on parents to always monitor their children and inculcate good family and societal values in them to ensure peace and unity in the society.

“Parents should always look after their children, the discipline of our children should always be our watch word,” he said.

The Emir also bemoan what he described as high level of idleness in the society and advised the youths to enrol in skill acquisition programmes being offered by government to reduce over dependence on government jobs.

The royal father prayed for the restoration of peace and unity in Nigeria.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his Sallah message, enjoined people of the state and Nigerians to live in peace with one another. He said the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has put measures in place to address the security challenge in the country.

He called on Nigerians to support his government in its efforts to make Nigeria great again.

The former Minister of Justice ,Abubakar Malami (SAN) was among hundreds of Muslim faithful who prayed at the Birnin Kebbi Eid Praying ground.

