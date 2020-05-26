Gravediggers arrested with five human heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Four men, who were allegedly found in possession of five human heads, have been arrested by men of the Ondo State police command.

The spokesman for the command, Tee Leo Ikoro, told Daily Trust that investigation is going on and that the police are after the suspects’ accomplices.

The suspects said to be gravediggers were arrested on Monday after exhuming a corpse buried two days earlier.

They were identified as Oluwadare Idowu, 67; Adewale Abiodun, 40; Akinola Sunday, 69; Seun Olomofe, 45.

The incident occurred at the cemetery belonging to Akure South Local government in Ondo State where the suspects work.

Family members of the corpse were said to have gone back to the cemetery to carry out concrete work at the grave when they discovered that the gravediggers had removed the head.

They were said to have called the police in and the suspects were arrested.

During their arrest, the policemen were said to have found four other fresh heads which were also dug from the graves in the cemetery with the suspects.

