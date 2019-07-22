Grassroots party suspends nat’l chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has suspended its National Chairman, Dr. James Oshiariyo, over alleged acts of indiscipline and abuse of the party’s internal democracy.

Chief Obi Mac-Wilson, the deputy national chairman of the party, announced this at a news conference after the party’s NEC meeting in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mac-Wilson said the NEC unanimously agreed to appoint Mr. Titus Joshua from Adamawa State as the acting chairman of the party till further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this was in accordance with the constitution of the party, and assured that AGA would continue to uphold and abide by its constitution to encourage internal democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having followed the basic constitutional fundamentals for the invitation of all stakeholders, we aim at setting a standard for ensuring peace, orderliness, pragmatism and providing individual integrity,” he said.

“Article 28 of the party’s constitution anchored on discipline is sincerely provided to prove any breach of the party’s rules and regulations as enunciated in the constitution.

“The obvious provisions as established in our constitution and are entrenched to avert crises arising from evident cases of aberration, negating any constitutional rules,” he said.

“After the party’s NEC meeting, we unanimously resolved and agreed to suspend the Chairman, James Oshiariyo, and appoint Titus Joshua from Adamawa as the acting chairman of the party till further notice.

“We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App