Granit Xhaka could lose Arsenal captaincy after swearing at fans- Emery

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal coach, Unai Emery insists Granit Xhaka was ‘wrong’ for cupping his ears and appearing to swear at Arsenal fans in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Gunners supporters were frustrated after Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew goals cancelled out early strikes from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emery attempted to give Arsenal more attacking impetus by bringing on Bukayo Saka for Xhaka in the 61st minute.

The Arsenal captain was jeered off by home supporters and reacted by allegedly telling them to ‘f*** off’ before walking straight down the tunnel.

Speaking about the incident, Emery told reporters: “He was wrong, he was wrong.

“But we are going to speak to him and then inside with the club. He was wrong.”

When asked if Xhaka would remain as the club’s skipper, Emery said: “We are going to speak about that with him.

“He was very hot in that moment and he was rash and he was wrong.”

Arsenal thought they had scored a late winner when Sokratis turned in Nicolas Pepe’s corner, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Emery, whose side are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, thought the Gunners deserved to win the game.

He added: “We can speak about the positive things and we deserved to win. We had the chances, the passion was good.

“We started well in the beginning with the goals, we controlled the first-half, not conceding chances, only the penalty.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App