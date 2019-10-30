Graduating student with best business idea in Edo university to get N5m

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, says the institution has approved the sum of N5 million for graduating student with the best entrepreneurial business idea.

Aluyor, who disclosed this on Wednesday at Iyamho, Edo State while briefing journalists on it maiden convocation, said the money was part of the institution’s policy of encouraging and promoting entrepreneurial skill among its graduating students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the university’s goal was that students will graduate with entrepreneurial skills that will make them not only job ready but employers of labour.

According to him, “lots of graduates are unemployed today because students are only taught to go and look for job. So, we introduced entrepreneurial skills which will enable them to be self employed.

“We believe that any student who passes through Edo university can develop business ideas which will enable them to generate money and become employers of labour,” he said.

“A total of 50 students found worthy in character and learning will be awarded degrees in various disciplines. Five graduated with first class, 26 second class (upper division), 16 with second class (lower division) while three earned third class,” he said.

He disclosed that the university council had approved 100 scholarship for indigent student of Edo origin and five undergraduate full scholarship for best applicants to the institution irrespective of state of origin.

Aluyor said all the courses offered by the institution have been accredited by the National University Commission(NUC).

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App