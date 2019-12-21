‘Graduates living with disabilities should be considered for automatic employment’

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Muazu Umar became crippled after he was infected with polio when he was six months old. He fought the stigma and discrimination to graduate with the second class upper in Political Science from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State. In this interview with Daily Trust on Saturday, the 20-year-old native of Chiri village, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State speaks on how he tackled several challenges during his undergraduate program.

Daily Trust: What motivated you to pursue university education?

Umar: I was motivated because of the discrimination and stigmatisation that persons with disabilities experience. I also wanted to correct the erroneous notion that we cannot help ourselves, let alone society. To prove to the world that certainly, in every disability, there is ability and every human being has one form of disability.

DT: Who was responsible for your sponsorship?

Umar: It was a family sponsorship. I am the ninth child of a family of 10.

DT: How would you describe life in school considering your status?

Umar: Life in school was stressful, challenging and frustrating ranging from lecture and assignment stress, financial troubles and unfamiliar domestic chores. I was not an exception to this phenomenon. I was confronted with the problem of mobility due to the soil texture of the university an environment which is sandy particularly during my early school days before I made friends. But, luckily for me, I was surrounded by nice colleagues, friends, and lecturers who supported me physically, financially and intellectually. Indeed, this made my stay on campus very comfortable. One major challenge was finance. At times, I found it difficult to meet up with my financial needs because I am from a less privileged family. Movement from one place to another within the university environment was a difficult task. The university management, towards the end of my programme, assisted me with a motorcycle.

DT: What are your expectations after graduation?

Umar: I hope to be employed in either the public or private sector despite the competitive nature of the labour market, which I view as another big challenge.

DT: What are your appeals to government, parents and even the organized private sector in relation to the challenges persons with disability face in the society?

Umar: The government should establish special schools for persons with disabilities equipped with modern and special teaching and learning facilities that would suit their needs and make knowledge acquisition easier for them. Government and private organisations should consider giving automatic employment to persons with disabilities that have completed various degrees in different aspects of human endeavours. It is quite unfortunate and disheartening that after the completion of one’s programme, one is still left with the burden of searching for jobs despite our conditions. Once we are qualified, we should be considered for automatic employment. Parents should know that disability is not a curse. They should stop looking down on their children with special needs. Instead, they should enrol them in special schools.

DT: How did you come about your condition?

Umar: I was infected by polio when I was six months old according to my parents and all efforts to get me back on my feet again failed.

