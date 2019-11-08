GPN guber candidate in Kogi alleges threat to life

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria, (GNP) in the November governorship election in Kogi state, Sir Victor King Akubo has sent an SOS to the Inspector General of Police over alleged threats to his life.

Akubo who addressed a press conference in Lokoja on Friday said he has been receiving anonymous threatening calls and series of attacks on his campaign team.

The governorship hopeful noted that the attacks negate the doctrine of democratic principles of freedom of association and the right to vote and be voted for.

He therefore urged all security agencies especially the police to ensure the protection of his life and those of his family in the build up to the forthcoming election.

He also urged the security agencies to as a matter of urgency provide a level playing field for all candidates and parties to participate in the election.

