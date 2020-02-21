Gowon urges Nigerians to pray for leaders to overcome insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who is the National Chairman and Convener of the Nigeria Prays, has appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the culture of praying for leaders at all level for God’s guidance to overcome the numerous challenges facing the country.

Gowon made the appeal on Friday in Bauchi when he led officials of the Nigeria Prays to the Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Muhammed on a courtesy visit.

Gowon said that the visit is to solicit the support of the governor to ensure the success of the forthcoming Northeast Prayer Rally to be conducted in the state.

He added that the prayer rally would afford them the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and to seek God’s guidance for leaders.

“Your Excellency this programme was initiated to offer prayers for the peace and well-being of the country, we will also use the opportunity to pray for all the Governors of the Northeast zone.”

Responding, Governor Muhammed assured the support of the state government for the success of the programme, adding that prayers are critical to assisting leaders to provide qualitative leadership beneficial to the citizens.

The governor who acknowledged the contributions of General Gowon to the development of the country, said, “During your administration, there was no issue of religious differences, as leaders we must emulate you so that we can overcome our challenges. We know the sacrifice you have made towards stabilizing our country through various initiatives.”

According to him, justice and equity are some of the remedy for ensuring peaceful coexistence among members of the society.

